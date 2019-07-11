Rattlesnake, uranium, whiskey found during traffic stop

In this booking provided by the Guthrie, Oklahoma Police Department, Stephen Jennings is pictured. Jennings was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor and driving with a suspended license after police say they found a rattlesnake, a canister of radioactive powdered uranium and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey during a traffic stop in Guthrie of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. (Guthrie,Oklahoma Police Department via AP) (Source: AP)