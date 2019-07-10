Some relief from the heat

NEXT WEEK: A potential tropical storm system could give rise to higher rain chances at the beginning of the week. Mostly cloudy skies in store for Monday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday the moisture consists with mostly cloudy skies and potential scattered showers during the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. A little more sunshine for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.