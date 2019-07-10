Some relief from the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat is sticking in the Mid-South for the next couple of days, but by the weekend we could be cooling down as a tropical system drives clouds and the chance of rain into the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Muggy WIND: NE 5 LOW: 79
THURSDAY: Afternoon Isolated Storm WIND: NE 5-10 HIGH: 91
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 73
THIS WEEK: More intense heat remains as we finish up the work week, but some relief may be in store during afternoon and evening hours with a possibility of scattered showers on Friday, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Humidity will be strong and heat indices will be reaching to around 100 degrees.
THE WEEKEND: Rain chances will increase for this weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. For Sunday, there will be a little more cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: A potential tropical storm system could give rise to higher rain chances at the beginning of the week. Mostly cloudy skies in store for Monday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday the moisture consists with mostly cloudy skies and potential scattered showers during the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. A little more sunshine for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.