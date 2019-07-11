Wiseman mingles with stars at ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (WMC) - Memphis Tigers freshman basketball player James Wiseman was among the stars in the spotlight of Hollywood on Wednesday night.
Wiseman was among the honorees at the ESPYS, ESPN’s award show highlighting the top plays, teams, and athletes of the year.
The Former East High star walked the red carpet as a special guest of the event in Los Angeles. Wiseman is the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year for boys basketball.
Wiseman was living his best life, trying his luck at pop-a-shot with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Wiseman had a fun night but will now get back to work in summer school and team Workouts back in Memphis.
