Woodford shines at AAA All-Star Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday was a big night for the Memphis Redbirds with three players in the Triple-A All-Star Game.
Along with catcher Andrew Knizner and first baseman Rangel Ravelo, the Redbirds were represented by pitcher Jake Woodford starting on the mound for the Pacific Coast League.
Woodford is the second straight Redbirds pitcher to sart the All Star Game after former Mississippi State star Dakota Hudson last year.
Woodford was masterful in his 2 inning stint, throwing just 26 pitches with 2 strikeouts.
The PCL went on to win, 9-3.
