11-year-old charged in friend’s murder will remain in juvenile system, attorney says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 11-year-old boy who is charged with the murder of his 14-year-old friend will not be tried as an adult.
“After months of careful consideration we were able to work together to resolve this matter. The DA’s office and the judicial officers at juvenile court wrestled with the issue of transfer, based on the seriousness of the offense and the shockingly young age of the defendant. Ultimately, the decision was made that keeping the matter in the juvenile system was in the best interest of our community,” said Blake Ballin, criminal defense attorney.
The 11-year-old was initially charged with attempted murder after shooting 34-year-old Philip Vongphachanh and his son, 14-year-old David Vongphachanh, leaving them in critical condition.
Police upgraded the charges after the 14-year-old was taken off life support.
