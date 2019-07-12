Allen ejected as Grizzlies drop summer league game to Celtics

Not a good showing for Grizz acquisition Grayson Allen, who the team picked up from the Utah Jazz in the Mike Conley Trade. Allen, who was known to have temper outbursts at Duke, lost his cool Thursday night with 2 flagrant one fouls, both involving Williams. On one, Allen aggressively pushed Williams to the floor, thwarted from fighting through a pick. He picked up a second flagrant one just a couple of minutes later swinging wildly on a block attempt grazing the back of Williams head.