Allen ejected as Grizzlies drop summer league game to Celtics

LAS VEGAS (WMC) - After cruising through most of its competition so far in Summer League Play, both in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, the Memphis Grizzlies took a knockout blow from the Boston Celtics in a battle of unbeatens to end pool play in Sin City.
The Celtics, with former Purdue Star Carson Edwards bombing 3s, and Forward Robert Williams gobbling everything else up inside with 16 points and 16 rebounds, turned this one into a laugher early and the Grizz struggled to shoot.
Former Tennessee star Grant Williams led the Celtics with 21 points, showing a deft touch from long range hitting 3-of-5 2-point attempts.
Not a good showing for Grizz acquisition Grayson Allen, who the team picked up from the Utah Jazz in the Mike Conley Trade. Allen, who was known to have temper outbursts at Duke, lost his cool Thursday night with 2 flagrant one fouls, both involving Williams. On one, Allen aggressively pushed Williams to the floor, thwarted from fighting through a pick. He picked up a second flagrant one just a couple of minutes later swinging wildly on a block attempt grazing the back of Williams head.
Allen was incredulous on the call, but replays showed the unnecessary contact.
Boston wins going away, final 113-87. The Grizz were led in scoring by two Memphis Hustle stars Dusty Hannahs and Tyler Harvey with 15 and 14 points respectively.
Memphis, which finished 3-1 in pool play, gets the 8th seed and will play the top seed Celtics again in quarterfinal Playoff action Saturday at Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m.
The Semifinals are Sunday with the Championship game Monday.
