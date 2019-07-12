Barry impacts Mid-South by late weekend

BARRY IMPACTS THIS WEEKEND: The weekend will be steamy with highs in the 80s to near 90 Saturday and only low to mid 80s Sunday. The first band of showers or storms from Barry will move in from the south Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highest chance of rain Saturday will be in north Mississippi. A few passing downpours or storms are possible into Saturday night as Barry moves through Louisiana and Mississippi. Numerous showers and storms arrive Sunday into Sunday night. 2-4″ inches of rain is possible with higher amounts in the heavier bands, especially in north Mississippi. A brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out in any of the rain bands Sunday night.