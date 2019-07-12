Barry impacts Mid-South by late weekend

FRIDAY: Highs will remain in the low 90s. The heat index will be around 100. A pop-up storm is possible. Lows at night will be in the low to mid 70s.
BARRY IMPACTS THIS WEEKEND: The weekend will be steamy with highs in the 80s to near 90 Saturday and only low to mid 80s Sunday. The first band of showers or storms from Barry will move in from the south Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highest chance of rain Saturday will be in north Mississippi. A few passing downpours or storms are possible into Saturday night as Barry moves through Louisiana and Mississippi. Numerous showers and storms arrive Sunday into Sunday night. 2-4″ inches of rain is possible with higher amounts in the heavier bands, especially in north Mississippi. A brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out in any of the rain bands Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: More scattered showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. The tornado and flood threat continues Monday. The system should weaken and move northeast by Wednesday leaving us in a steamy and hot air mass late next week. The exact track of this system is still subject to change. We will post updates as new forecast data comes in, so check back.
