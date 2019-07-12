3 charged in connection to Southaven teen’s murder

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Three people have been charged in connection to a teen’s murder in Southaven on Wednesday.
A 14-year-old was found shot and killed on Tuscany Way before 6 a.m.
Three people from Tennessee have been charged in connection to the murder. Joshua Fletcher, 25, of Memphis is charged with burglary-home invasion and capital murder.
Justin Williams, 30, of Memphis is charged with burglary-home invasion and capital murder. He is in custody in Arkansas and awaiting extradition.
Ashley Lutts, 19, of Selmer is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.
Family members confirmed the victim as Christopher Cooper. They did not want to comment on the case but said they are asking for prayers.
Investigators say more charges could still be pending in this case.
