3 charged in connection to Southaven teen’s murder
(L-R) Justin Williams, Joshua Fletcher and Ashley Lutts (Source: Southaven PD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 12, 2019 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 11:58 AM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Three people have been charged in connection to a teen’s murder in Southaven on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old was found shot and killed on Tuscany Way before 6 a.m.

Three people from Tennessee have been charged in connection to the murder. Joshua Fletcher, 25, of Memphis is charged with burglary-home invasion and capital murder.

Justin Williams, 30, of Memphis is charged with burglary-home invasion and capital murder. He is in custody in Arkansas and awaiting extradition.

Ashley Lutts, 19, of Selmer is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Family members confirmed the victim as Christopher Cooper. They did not want to comment on the case but said they are asking for prayers.

Christopher Cooper (Source: Family)
Investigators say more charges could still be pending in this case.

