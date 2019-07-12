Collier makes history for Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC’s Elliot Collier is used to making history for the first year club. After scoring 901′s first goal ever back in March, Collier wrote his name in history book once again, netting the first hat trick for 901 FC last Saturday in a 4-1 win over Hartford last weekend.
His final goal, where he dribbles through 4 Hartford Players from Midfield to just inside the box, also earned the USL Goal of the Week.
The 6′ 4″ forward, on loan from the MLS Chicago Fire, now leads the team with 5 goals.
Collier feels like it’s been a long time coming. Collier talks about his, and his team’s growth since the start of the season.
“We’ve had lots of chances in many games, and they haven’t come off.” Collier said. “We’ve just put in the work in practice, and with the team, and it’s just great when it comes off in the game.”
Collier’s not wrong; he’s been pretty accurate. He’s taken 31 shots this season and 18 have been on target. Collier expects that number to keep improving as his confidence grows.
“The more you get into the season the more comfortable you get, and you’re more comfortable with you team, your confidence builds. This game is all about confidence.”
901 FC Head Coach Tim Mulqueen adds, “I go all the way back to the middle of May. He’s been on a run of great form. I think for him, he’s been involved in a lot of moments with the team. He’s comfortable. We give him a lot of freedom in the attack, and he’s been wonderful.”
Collier earned USL Championship Player of the Week for his performance against Hartford. He now looks to take that momentum on the road when 901 FC face the Charleston Battery at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
