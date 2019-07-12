Fashion, jewelry chain Charming Charlie will close all 261 stores in the U.S.

(WMC) - According to The TODAY Show, the retail depression is claiming another victim.
Charming Charlie, the accessories store known for organizing its purses, jewelry and apparel by color instead of category, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday for the second time in two years.
After a failed turnaround attempt after the first bankruptcy, which included closing 100 stores, the Houston-based retailer said it plans to hold going out of business sales at its remaining 261 locations, which are spread across 38 states.
Charming Charlie said in the filing it expects its liquidation sales to take about two months. A representative from the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
