Gas prices rising due to tropical storm Barry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Gas prices are starting to rise because of Tropical Storm Barry.
Right now, Gas Buddy says you’re going to pay around $2.39 in Alabama. That’s up six cents, which is better than most of the rest of the country. The national average is around $2.76.
Gas Buddy doesn't expect prices to shoot up because of the storm. A majority of oil and gas rigs are in Tropical Storm Barry’s path. Almost 30% of those rigs have been evacuated.
Gas Buddy says it will become a supply and demand issue and they recommend you go ahead and fill up before prices head further north.
"Prices are going to tick up a little bit because its already started to tick up. But I don't foresee it being too high or ticking up for too long because once this storm passes us, I think it should be going back down pending no major damages or anything of that sort,” Allison Mac, a petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy said.
Flooding may hit some of the refineries, so officials will be keeping a close eye on them as well.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.