5 Great Things: ‘Hamilton’ is here; summer jobs for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re highlighting some of the good happening in the Mid-South with this week’s 5 Great Things!
Thanks in part to Southland Casino Racing’s $25,000 donation, 100 teens in West Memphis are participating in a summer youth jobs program -- a campaign promise of Mayor Marco McClendon.
Memphis paving crews put down fresh asphalt along the Hampline on Broad Avenue, a new walking and biking path that will connect Overton Park to the Shelby County Farms Greenline in Binghampton.
Memphis Firefighters and members of ALSAC hit the streets in Hickory Hill giving away and installing smoke detectors to residents. It’s something firefighters do all year long in different neighborhoods.
The Broadway hit opened at the Orpheum in downtown Memphis for a three-week run to sold-out crowds. The show is getting rave reviews!
The Mid-South Food Bank cut the ribbon on its new 167,000-square-foot distribution facility off Perkins. allowing the food bank to now take in perishable foods and dry staple.
