Local ice manufacturer takes advantage of summer heat

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - As heat indexes continue to reach the triple digits in Memphis it may put a damper on your plans. But for one West Memphis business, this weather actually allows them to make a living.
Delta Ice, a ice manufacturer and supplier, offers packaged ice in five different sizes to the community.
The owner of the company Jerry Burns said these hot summer days are something he looks forward to.
"Right now we're doing well, we're open seven days a week all summer long and some days we start before the sun comes up and don't get finished until the sun goes down," he said.
Burns said he relies on these hot July days to get through the entire year, because when things cool off, his sales do too.
"We're your best friend in your summer, and no one cares about you in the winter kind of thing -- it's just the way of the business," he said.
Burns said because they rely on the summer, and the demand of the ice, there are several challenges with being a seasonal business.
“We need three or four people in the winter months and 30 to 40 in the winter months,” he explained. “And it varies with the season because of the demand. We may do 10 percent of our sales in January, and 40 to 50 in July.”
Burns said because the majority of their sales are made now, when the Fall does roll around they begin to prepare for the next summer.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.