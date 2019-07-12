Man charged with killing man after stealing his XBox

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars, accused of killing another man over an XBox.
Police said the shooting happened in Victorian Village in Memphis. They said Quatereus Murphy tried to rob the victim who was trying to sell an XBox.
Murphy told police the victim, Marqwanious Newell, grabbed a hold of Murphy's driver side door as Murphy tried to take off with the stolen XBox.
Murphy told police he dragged Newell in the car until he hit another car and swerved, causing Newell to let go, causing severe injuries.
Newell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Murphy is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of theft.
