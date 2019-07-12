Mayor’s Manhood University program expands to those still behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland's Manhood University program is expanding to help more than just those who have already fulfilled their sentences.
On Friday, the city announced a new partnership with the Mark Luttrell Transition Center that will expand the program to those who are still behind bars.
Special assistant to the mayor, Ken Moody, said this will be the 8th session of Manhood University.
He said Mayor Strickland created the program to provide a second chance to those who already served their time.
"He has been willing to invest resources to make sure we provide whatever help we can to these men," Moody said.
Now, with this new partnership, they are taking the program a step further and working with men that are about to be released.
"These guys are going to have a leg up," Moody said. "I mean they're going to get some resources and some programs that they are going to get before they leave here and they're going to come out and be productive citizens."
Deputy Superintendent at Luttrell Transition Center said for six weeks, presenters will come to the transition center to work with the guys on a variety of topics.
"They'll be on skills such as resume writing, interview skills, how to properly dress and things of that nature," she said.
Then, after they graduate from the program, Cox said they can be placed in jobs within the city.
"With them being actually employed when they're released, that's one less barrier for them to overcome," she said.
Right now, there are already 17 participants signed up for the program at the transition center.
