Rain pushes into the Mid-South this weekend

WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, especially in the late afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout though. The better rain chance will be on Sunday night as the remnants of Barry move into our area. Depending on the exact track, we could have heavy rain with totals over 3 inches. In addition, weak tornadoes will be possible on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.