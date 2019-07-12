Rain pushes into the Mid-South this weekend

It's dry and clear this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Although still muggy, it won't feel quite as steamy today with temperatures around 90 and a heat index below 100. Pop-up storms will be possibly by 1 pm and we could even get a downpour this evening. However, the better rain chance would be over the weekend as moisture from Tropical Storm Barry funnels into the Mid-South.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 76.
WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, especially in the late afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout though. The better rain chance will be on Sunday night as the remnants of Barry move into our area. Depending on the exact track, we could have heavy rain with totals over 3 inches. In addition, weak tornadoes will be possible on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The rain will continue on Monday and Tuesday with even a few lingering showers early Wednesday. Some thunderstorms will be possible with heavy rain potentially leading to flash flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s at the start of the week. We should finally see rain clearing by Wednesday late afternoon, which will put temperatures back in the lower 90s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
