Tenn. volunteers head to coast as tropical storm approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteers from Tennessee are ready to step in and help as Tropical Storm Barry threatens the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Eleven volunteers and staff members from chapters across the state are on the way to Louisiana as Barry gets closer to landfall.
It's the first tropical storm to threaten the U.S. this year.
The American Red Cross said their Tennessee team is on high alert and they are recruiting even more volunteers and staff members to help out. It's feared Barry will become a hurricane before impact.
The biggest concern is flood waters, with the storm expected to bring heavy amounts of rain.
The Tennessee crews said they plan to wait in Louisiana until the storm forms and then they will go where the flood and damage may be.
Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall as early as Saturday morning. If you want to help the American Red cross as a volunteer or through donations, click here.
