Tennessee governor signs proclamation for Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

“Our state has a proud history, filled with notable contributions from many great Tennesseans," said Cohen. "We have better people to honor than the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. In recent years, an increasing number of state and local governments, including the City of Memphis, have recognized that symbols matter, and made changes to public displays to better reflect our values. Governor Lee should be bringing Tennessee into the 21st century not backsliding into the 19th.”