Tracking Barry and its potential impact on the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heat and humidity still remain tomorrow, but rain chances have increased for the weekend due to a tropical system that continues to develop in the northern Gulf. The system will push north into the Louisiana coastline Saturday and could reach hurricane strength before making landfall.
TONIGHT: Few Clouds WIND: NE 5 LOW: 74
FRIDAY: Afternoon Isolated Storms WIND: NE 5-10 HIGH: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 73
THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Saturday as moisture from Barry drives north into the area which will also increase rain chances during the afternoon and evening. Winds will also increase through the day reaching speeds of 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Should the remnants of Barry continue to travel north, heavy rain and gusty winds will be in place Sunday through the day and into the overnight hours. A few isolated tornadoes will also be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with wind of 20 to 25 mph and gusting.
NEXT WEEK: Barry will keep rain over much of the Mid-South Monday along with gusty winds and highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers will likely continue Tuesday with highs again in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Rain should exit early Wednesday with skies becoming partly cloudy and highs reaching 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the lower 90s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.