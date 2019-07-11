Tracking Barry and its potential impact on the Mid-South

THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Saturday as moisture from Barry drives north into the area which will also increase rain chances during the afternoon and evening. Winds will also increase through the day reaching speeds of 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Should the remnants of Barry continue to travel north, heavy rain and gusty winds will be in place Sunday through the day and into the overnight hours. A few isolated tornadoes will also be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with wind of 20 to 25 mph and gusting.