Tropical Storm Barry could impact Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall on Saturday in Louisiana. The current track from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) brings Barry onshore as a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds.
Barry will continue to weaken as it moves north because it will be separating from its warm moisture source in the Gulf of Mexico. By the time Barry arrives in the Mid-South on Sunday night, it will be a low pressure system with 25-30 mph wind gusts. The primary threat will be the rain, which could last for several days as the tropical system sits near the area.
Rainfall totals will range from 1-4 inches, depending on where some of the heavier rain bands set up on Sunday and Monday. Currently, the highest totals look like they would be in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Flash flooding will be possible on Sunday night and Monday. However, on and off showers will be likely on Tuesday too.
Along with the flood threat, we will also be monitoring thunderstorms for winds and tornadoes. The threat for severe storms is low, but there’s still potential for damaging wind gusts over 40 mph and a weak tornado.
The First Alert Weather Team will continue to update you on the track and threats of Tropical Storm Barry. We will update the WMC First Alert Weather App multiple times a day, so that is a great source for up to the minute information. The WMC First Alert Weather App is a free download in the app or google play store.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.