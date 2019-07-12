UCF suffers another blow at quarterback

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers and UCF have dueled for the American Athletic Conference Football Championship the last 2 years. Now, UCF has taken a blow to its chances of repeating for league champion, before the season even starts.
But don’t count them out. Knights sophomore quarterback Darriel Mack suffered a broken ankle in a non-football related activity this week, and will miss all of fall camp with no timetable set for his return.
Mack replaced UCF record-setting Starter McKenzie Milton after Milton suffered a career-threatening leg injury in the last game of the regular season.
Mack went on to lead UCF to a comeback victory over the Tigers in the league title game and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix as Group of 5 representative to a New Year’s 6 Bowl.
Now, the Ball is in the hands of Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush. Wimbush was a starter for the Fighting Irish’s 10-win team in 2017, but lost his starting spot last year and transferred to UCF.
Wimbush is another dual threat quarterback who can beat you with his arm, or his feet. He accounted for more than 2,500 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final 2 years with Notre Dame. He also rushed for more than 500 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
Memphis and Central Florida are projected by oddsmakers to meet in the AAC Championship game for a third straight year.
