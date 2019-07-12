Westbrook traded to Houston for Paul, picks

(WMC) - Player movement in the NBA gets wilder.
Prennial NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, who’s spent his entire 11 year career in Oklahoma City, leaves the only team he’s ever played with for the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets are giving up veteran guard Chris Paul and two draft picks to the Thunder for Westbrook’s services.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Houston has traded two first round draft picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025 in exchange for Westbrook.
The deal reunites Westbrook with James Harden, who he played with during their early years with the Thunder from 2009 until 2012 until Harden was traded to the Rockets prior to the start of the 2012-13 season.
