Barry to impact the Mid-South this weekend

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall today along the Louisiana Coast, then move up the Mississippi River Valley impacting the Mid-South this weekend and to start next week.
Today is looking steamy across the Mid-South, afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values near 100 this afternoon. Showers are possible today thanks to a band of rain from Barry pushing in from the south and across the region, mainly this afternoon and evening. Winds will stay around 5 to 10 mph today and around 10 mph tonight. Showers again are possible tonight due to Barry moving closer to the region, lows tonight will stay in the middle 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance. Winds: Southeast around 10 mph. Low: 74.
SUNDAY: Barry will really start to impact the Mid-South weather on Sunday, as the low-pressure system starts to track into Arkansas. Showers and storms are possible tomorrow as waves of rain push across the Mid-South. Winds will be breezy around 10 to 15 mph sustained and gusts around 25+ mph. Rain chances will increase Sunday night. A few storms are possible to, producing gusty winds and possible spin-up tornados. Flash Flooding will be the primary threat with this system as heavy rain is expected at times as the bands of showers and storms roll across the warm moist air mass in the Mid-South. Highs stay in the 80s tomorrow with lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Showers and storms will greet us on Monday and linger into Tuesday as the impacts from Barry are still felt. The tornado and flooding threat will continue Monday as the center of low pressure pushes through Central Arkansas. We start to see the system weaken and move northeast of the region by Wednesday. Things really start to heat up once what’s left of Barry exits the region. Heat and humidity will be on as we push into Thursday and Friday of this upcoming week.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Barry and the forecasted impacts for the Mid-South, then your week ahead forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.