Barry to impact the Mid-South this weekend

SUNDAY: Barry will really start to impact the Mid-South weather on Sunday, as the low-pressure system starts to track into Arkansas. Showers and storms are possible tomorrow as waves of rain push across the Mid-South. Winds will be breezy around 10 to 15 mph sustained and gusts around 25+ mph. Rain chances will increase Sunday night. A few storms are possible to, producing gusty winds and possible spin-up tornados. Flash Flooding will be the primary threat with this system as heavy rain is expected at times as the bands of showers and storms roll across the warm moist air mass in the Mid-South. Highs stay in the 80s tomorrow with lows in the lower 70s.