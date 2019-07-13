Barry Will Bring Rain Next Few Days

SUNDAY: Barry will really start to impact the Mid-South weather on Sunday, as periods of rain and storms begin to spiral in as the center of the tropical system tracks west into Arkansas. Winds will be breezy to start the day on Sunday near 10 to 15 mph sustained and become gusty Sunday evening with wind gusts around 25+ mph. Rain will become increasingly more widespread as Barry passes to our west Sunday night. A few storms could produce strong gusty winds and possible spin-up tornado although the threat is low. Flash Flooding will be the primary threat concern with this system as the slow progression of the storm will keep us with days of rain and some of it heavy at times. Highs stay in the low 80s with lows in the lower 70s through Tuesday.