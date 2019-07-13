Barry Will Bring Rain Next Few Days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Flood Watch has been issued from Sunday afternoon through Monday for most of the Mid-South. Showers and a few passing downpours are already showing up this afternoon from Tropical Storm Barry. Barry made landfall this afternoon along the Louisiana coast and will slowly move northwest the next few days. There will be a few more showers and downpours this evening and tonight. Periods of rain will become more widespread Sunday and winds will pick up late Sunday. The slow-movement of the system will keep us under a wet pattern into mid-week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance. Winds: Southeast around 10 mph. Low: 74.
SUNDAY: Periods of rain and storms likely. 60% chance. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph. High: 83.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms likely & windy. 90% chance. Winds: East 15 mph with gust 30+ mph. Low 72.
SUNDAY: Barry will really start to impact the Mid-South weather on Sunday, as periods of rain and storms begin to spiral in as the center of the tropical system tracks west into Arkansas. Winds will be breezy to start the day on Sunday near 10 to 15 mph sustained and become gusty Sunday evening with wind gusts around 25+ mph. Rain will become increasingly more widespread as Barry passes to our west Sunday night. A few storms could produce strong gusty winds and possible spin-up tornado although the threat is low. Flash Flooding will be the primary threat concern with this system as the slow progression of the storm will keep us with days of rain and some of it heavy at times. Highs stay in the low 80s with lows in the lower 70s through Tuesday.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Showers and storms will continue on Monday and linger into early Wednesday as the remnants of Barry will still be nearby. The potential for weak tornadoes and flooding will continue Monday. Finally the remnants of Barry will began to exit the region Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday it will be a return to the more typical pattern with heat and humidity and the potential for a pop up shower or two in the afternoons. The more typical pattern will persist through Saturday.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Barry and the forecast impacts on the Mid-South.
