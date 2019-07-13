Mayor calls for stricter laws after more than 30 interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The number of interstate shootings in Memphis has increased to more than 30 since the beginning of the year.
The most recent shooting happened Friday night around 10:00 p.m. According to Memphis Police, a car was shot at while merging on to I-240 from Perkins Road.
Police said no one was injured, but Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he is fed up with these incidents.
The majority of the interstate shootings have happened on I-240, I-40, I-55 and Bill Morris Parkway.
Mayor Strickland said they have increased patrols in these areas.
“We’ve asked Tennessee Highway Patrol to do more patrols and they are doing it,” he said. “We’ve asked Shelby County to have more patrol and they’re doing it.”
But he said he hopes that state leaders will increase penalties for these incidents.
“Those people who purposely fire a gun from one person to another ought to be punished with significant jail time and that’s not happening now,” he said.
Mayor Strickland said he made that request last year, but was turned down by the state.
“We need to do more and we have continued to do more every year under our budget constraints, so we will continue more in that regard and we will continue to patrol the interstates more,” he said.
Strickland said he hopes all drivers will do their part and not engage with anyone who is angry on the roadway.
