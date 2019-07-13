Memphian upset her hit and run remains unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -She was hit by a car and left for dead on one of the busiest streets in Memphis. Two weeks later, her hit and run is unsolved, and this 22-year-old Midtown woman is turning to the public for help cracking the crime.
Ashley Bruneau never imagined a walk to her neighborhood Walgreens would nearly cost her her life.
"I couldn't believe it," she told WMC Action News 5, "I remember feeling a lot of pain."
Ashley said she was crossing Union Avenue at McLean, walking with the crosswalk light, when a car turning left onto Union from McLean suddenly plowed into her.
"The car revved up before it hit me," she said, "so the driver just wasn't paying attention to a pedestrian crossing the street. Witnesses said I flew up 5 feet in the air! I remember flipping and I remember falling on my butt."
The impact of the crash was so loud, Memphis firefighters from the Union Avenue station across the street came running to help Ashley before anyone had time to dial 9-1-1.
"They said they didn't even get a call," said Ashley, "They showed up because they heard me screaming and saw me go up in the air."
The hit and run happened on Sunday, June 30th around 8:30 p.m. Witnesses told Memphis Police the car that hit Ashley was either a white or silver Lexus or Mercedes SUV. No one got a tag number and no one got a good look at the driver.
Ashley's frustration has been made worse, she said, by a delay in the MPD investigation.
"I called Memphis Police on the Friday after I was hit," she said, "and found out the report was closed without an investigation. They said there wasn't enough evidence for them to proceed with an investigation. My mom kept nagging them and they finally assigned an investigator to my case, but not until a week later. Think of all the footage that's been lost since then."
Ashley and her family asked employees at the Starbucks and Walgreens on that corner if there was any video of the incident. She said they were told Starbucks only records video inside the store and Walgreens' cameras only capture what happens in the parking lot. She said the City of Memphis cameras installed at Union and McLean were of no help, either. There's a surveillance camera on a billboard next to a cell phone store she's hoping might provide something useful.
She has a lot of cuts and bruises from the accident, and a bad case of road rash, but she's lucky. Doctors told her she didn't have a concussion and no bones were broken. But her sense of security is now shattered. She hasn't walked across Union since that night. Ashley said she's too scared. Her mission now is to get some justice by finding the heartless driver who didn't care if she lived or died.
"Who hits someone with their car and doesn't stop to make sure that person is ok?" she said. "Who has such low value for human life that they won't stop when they hit someone?"
She’s asking home and business owners in the area to check any surveillance video they might have from the night of June 30th to see if they spot an SUV matching the description given to police. MPD confirms the case is under investigation.
