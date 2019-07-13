Southaven police awaiting state medical examiner’s report on body found in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors in Southaven are waiting on answers three days after police found a body in a shallow grave in the backyard of a home.
Southaven police tell WMC Action News 5 the body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Jackson. Police said they are hopeful they can get a positive identification or at least a preliminary report next week.
"You feel a little odd. You just never know who's living around the corner," said Aly Osha.
On Burton Lane in Southaven, Aly Osha said there's a tense feeling in the neighborhood, especially since the events of Tuesday, the home in the 700 block has become a bizarre spectacle.
“See cars come by and slow roll,” said Osha. “It’s a little bit sort of dark tourism.”
Police started their investigation at the home Monday working on a tip in the search for a missing man from Paragould, Arkansas who hadn't been seen by his family in months.
By Tuesday afternoon investigators found a body in the backyard, which we’re told was wrapped up, is state of decay and the sex of the person was still unknown as of Friday.
Southaven police arrested Michael Guidry for credit card fraud in an unrelated case. His interview is what initially led investigators to the backyard.
Police said the missing man was living at the home with Guidry and other people. Neighbors told WMC Action News 5 a woman also lived there with children, and the family would frequently walk the neighborhood.
Southaven police said they've finished their investigative activity at the home.
Friday a car was in the driveway and the air conditioning was running, along with dogs barking, but nobody came to the door when WMC Action News 5's Kendall Downing knocked.
A discolored swimming pool and a large area of dirt were also visible in the backyard.
Neighbors told WMC Action News 5 that they're hopeful investigators will soon reveal the identity of the person buried in the backyard so that family can begin to grieve.
“I hope they find out who the person is, so they can have some comfort,” said KJ Williams, a neighbor.
Southaven police said no upgraded charges have been filed against Guidry as of Friday.
