Crittenden County offers sandbags ahead of potential heavy rainfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Mid-South started to feel the impact from tropical storm Barry Sunday afternoon, which has raised the concern for flooding later in the night.
This has lead areas like Crittenden County, Arkansas to prepare for the worst.
"This is my seventh year to be the judge and we have not dealt with this large amount of rain potentially in a short amount of time,” Crittenden County Judge, Woody Wheeless said.
On Sunday morning, the county set up shop at the County Road Department to offer residents the opportunity to fill up sandbags to bring back to their homes.
The county provided the bags and sand, but residents were asked to bring a shovel.
"Worst case scenario is minimizing the amount of water that goes in their houses,” Wheeless said.
His hope is this will help residents be safe, rather than sorry.
“We want to do whatever we can to help these people and make sure that the issues they are dealing with are not as severe as they normally would be if we didn’t try to do what we’re doing" he added.
Wheeless said more bags can be picked up at County Road Department building located at 2349 Highway 64 from 6 A.M.. to 4 P.M. on Monday.
