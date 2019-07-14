Man arrested after Memphis police say he exposed himself to 40 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, Memphis Police arrested a man they say exposed himself to 40 children on a playground.
According to an arrest report, Noah Burns, 66, exposed himself to the children near the corner of Peabody and Belvedere.
Officers say two teachers contacted police after Burns exposed and touched himself inappropriately in front of the children who ranged in ages from two to six years old.
When police arrived, they spotted Burns walking away from the playground. He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
Burns will appear in court on Monday morning.
