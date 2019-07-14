Man dead in gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Memphis police are looking for man they say shot a killed another man Saturday night.
It happened around 11 p.m. at the gas station on 4251 Winchester Road.
When police arrived they found one man on dead.
Officers say the suspect was last seen running away from the scene.
The only suspect description available is that he is a black male and was last seen wearing a black shirt sleeve shirt and brown cargo shorts.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528 CASH if you have any information.
