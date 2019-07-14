Rain Heavy At Times & Windy

NEXT WEEK: Barry will continue to impact the Mid-South weather through midweek, with periods of rain and storms as tropical moisture from Barry continues to stream in. Winds will pick up tonight and Monday near 10 to 15 mph sustained and wind gusts around 25+ mph. A few storms could produce strong gusty winds and a possible spin-up tornado tonight and Monday although the threat is low. Flash Flooding will be the primary threat with this system as the slow progression of the storm will keep us with days of rain and some of it heavy at times. Rain will remain widespread through Tuesday. Highs stay in the low 80s with lows in the lower 70s through Tuesday.