Rain Heavy At Times & Windy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tropical Storm Barry continues to weaken while slowly tracking north, it’s slow movement will keep persistent rain across the Mid-South through midweek. With all the rain expected a Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Tuesday. Expect periods of heavy rain at times and there could be a few embedded storms too. Winds will pick up later this evening and gusts could be up to 30 mph.
THE REST OF TODAY: Rain, heavy at times. 70% chance. Winds: Southeast around 10 to 15 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times & breezy. 90% chance. Winds: East around 15 to 20 mph. Gust 25+ mph. Low: 72.
MONDAY: Periods of rain and breezy. 80% chance. Winds: East 15 to 20 mph. Gust 25+ mph. High: 80.
NEXT WEEK: Barry will continue to impact the Mid-South weather through midweek, with periods of rain and storms as tropical moisture from Barry continues to stream in. Winds will pick up tonight and Monday near 10 to 15 mph sustained and wind gusts around 25+ mph. A few storms could produce strong gusty winds and a possible spin-up tornado tonight and Monday although the threat is low. Flash Flooding will be the primary threat with this system as the slow progression of the storm will keep us with days of rain and some of it heavy at times. Rain will remain widespread through Tuesday. Highs stay in the low 80s with lows in the lower 70s through Tuesday.
Wednesday rain chances will go down but there could still be a few showers and possibly a storm for the first half of Wednesday. By Wednesday evening we will began to dry out as Barry exits the region. Highs will be warmer in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday through the weekend much drier and a more typical summer pattern with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Rain chances will be low but because the heat and humidity will return we can’t rule out a pop up shower or storm in the afternoons.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Barry and the forecasted impacts for the Mid-South, then your week ahead forecast.
