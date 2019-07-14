Shelby County says to prepare for chance of flash flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Sunday afternoon, Shelby County Government, Emergency Management and Homeland Security said residents should prepare for the chance of flooding and heavy rain.
Director Brenda Jones says the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry are bringing heavy rain into the area. The National Weather Service predicts areas along the Mississippi River and West of it will see some of the heaviest rain.
Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers predicts we will see several inches over the next few days. He says our normal low lying areas will see your typical ponding and flooding.
Emergency management officials say you should still prepare, just in case. They suggest:
- Know the forecast. Have a radio on hand, such as a NOAA all-hazards battery-powered radio. Download mobile apps, such as the WMC Action News 5 app for updated information.
- Know the terms. Flood Watch: Conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. Flood Warning: Flooding is occurring or will occur soon.
- Home Preparedness. Create a digital home inventory.
- Have a plan. Practice how to shelter-in-place or evacuate in a moment’s notice. Know where higher ground is located in your neighborhood.
- Family communications plan. Program emergency numbers in your phone. Also keep emergency numbers on hand, such as in your wallet.
- Disaster kit. Have a portable kit with enough supplies to sustain you and your pets for seven days. Include important documents, medication, food, water, flashlights and tools.
- Flood safety. Do not drive through floodwaters. Turn around, and don’t drown. As little as 6 inches of moving water can knock you down and 12 inches can float a vehicle.
Tune in to WMC Action News 5 at 5:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M. on Sunday for updates from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers and the team on how Tropical Storm Barry is progressing in the Mid-South.
