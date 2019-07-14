Barry to bring heavy rain and storms to Mid-South

THE WEEK AHEAD: What’s left of Barry will continue to impact the Mid-South on Monday. We will again be tracking heavy rain with flash flooding possible. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out Monday as the low-pressure system gets closer to the Mid-South. Gusty winds are expected on Monday, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Cloudy skies Monday keep highs near 80 degrees and lows in the lower 70s. Rain will linger through Tuesday as this slow moving tropical system finally weakens and pushes into the Ohio River Valley. Again, flash flooding is possible on Tuesday. Cloudy skies expected with afternoon highs I the lower 80s on Tuesday and lows in the middle 70s. Few showers linger on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s. Back to hot and humid to end the week, we are tracking minimal rain chances Thursday through Saturday as high pressure builds back into the region. Afternoon highs to end the week will stay in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and humid conditions.