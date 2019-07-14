Barry to bring heavy rain and storms to Mid-South

Tropical Storm Barry continues its slow journey inland. As the storm pushes towards Arkansas, that will increase our rain and storms chances as we end the week and start the week ahead.
Rain will increase during Sunday as Tropical Storm Barry moves towards Arkansas. The rain can be heavy at times as moist tropical air follows the storm. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued starting Sunday and will last through Tuesday as the storm moves slowly across the southeast United States. A few storms could produce gusty winds and even a quick tornado, so keep your guard up when out and about this afternoon and evening. Highs today will only warm into the lower 80s due to the rain and clouds expected. More stormy weather is expected tonight, as bands of rain continue pushing across the region. Winds will stay breezy today around 10 to 15 mph and increase to 15 to 20 mph tonight. Lows tonight stay in the lower 70s with cloudy skies and heavy rain at times.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance. Winds: Southeast around 10 to 15 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance. Winds: East around 15 to 20 mph. Low: 72.
THE WEEK AHEAD: What’s left of Barry will continue to impact the Mid-South on Monday. We will again be tracking heavy rain with flash flooding possible. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out Monday as the low-pressure system gets closer to the Mid-South. Gusty winds are expected on Monday, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Cloudy skies Monday keep highs near 80 degrees and lows in the lower 70s. Rain will linger through Tuesday as this slow moving tropical system finally weakens and pushes into the Ohio River Valley. Again, flash flooding is possible on Tuesday. Cloudy skies expected with afternoon highs I the lower 80s on Tuesday and lows in the middle 70s. Few showers linger on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s. Back to hot and humid to end the week, we are tracking minimal rain chances Thursday through Saturday as high pressure builds back into the region. Afternoon highs to end the week will stay in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and humid conditions.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Barry and the forecasted impacts for the Mid-South, then your week ahead forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
