Backpack drive helps Mid-South kids in need prep for school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thirty-five dollars can give a Mid-South kindergartner everything they need for the first day a school.
The school supplies lists are getting longer and longer.
“Their crayons, their markers, their pencils, paper,” said Kasandra Berry, YMCA vice president of Operations of Childcare.
For some those long lists can mean worry on how they’ll be able to afford it all. This year WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with the YMCA for the “Y on the Fly” Supplies for Success backpack drive. A donation of $35 will get a kindergartner a backpack, a book and nearly 40 needed school supplies.
“Get excited like I’m excited, and tell your friends,” said Angelic Graves, YMCA Downtown executive director.
You can also drop off backpacks and school supplies at any YMCA location or visit the organization’s Amazon Wishlist to donate. On the first day of the drive those coming in for their regular workouts at the Y donated, and Graves was one of the first donors to get her name on the wall at the Downtown YMCA branch.
“You’re going to be responsible for someone being successful during their kindergarten year,” Graves said. “I always say invest in our present to ensure our future and our kindergartners are our future."
If you think your family could benefit from the backpack drive contact your local YMCA branch. For a list of needed school supplies and links to the Amazon Wishlist and to donate money online, click here.
