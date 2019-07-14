Beach-goers not stalled by remnants of Hurricane Barry

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that the bulk of the impact from Hurricane Barry is behind us, the aftermath of the storm’s wind is now a chief concern.
Highway 90 is once again covered in sand in many places in Harrison County. Driving on Highway 90 in this sand will still be a challenge for some and, because your wheels aren’t in contact with the road, is still a very dangerous situation. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be the ones responsible for clearing driving lanes on Highway 90 once they are able to assess the depth of the situation.
This did not stop some from enjoying what was left of their weekend on the Gulf Coast. The beach wasn’t hopping Sunday with folks eager to get outside after the storm. According to metal detector enthusiast Lyle Knowles, who was hunting away from the water, treasures are usually ripe for the picking after storms blow through.
“That’s the best time for a metal detector to go because you can go, you know, it pushed everything back up on shore, buries it a little bit and then the water resides and leaves it on the beach for you,” Knowles said. He sweeps the beach in hopes of hitting it big.
“You’re hoping to detect any kind of metals that are more rare. You block out the iron, that way you’re not dealing with the rusty stuff. You’re hoping to find change, jewelry, things of that nature," Knowles said.
So far,, Sunday has not yielded anything overly exciting.
“Today has just been a bunch of loose change, probably about three dollars in loose change and a lot of junk that I fill up my pouch with and take it off the beach," Knowles told WLOX. He’s happy even if it’s just gas money. “Even if I don’t get anything, I got about three hours of exercise, and I got to spend some time outside.”
Missouri tourist Kaelin Casasola drove down for the weekend in hopes of seeing some waves and hit the jackpot.
“We came in on Thursday, and it was right before the storm hit, so, yeah it wasn’t too bad," Casasola said. "We like the waves... just the sound of the ocean. My little one likes the sand. He was trying to get in it earlier.”
As the remnants of Barry continue to trek farther north, beach sand crews will soon get back to the work of repairing the 26 miles of beaches for the rest of the busy summer tourism season.
