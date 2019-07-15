Greater Memphis Chamber announces new chief officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber announced Robert “Bobby” S. White, II as its new Chief Public Policy Officer Monday.
White, a graduate of Morehouse College, has previously served in leadership roles for Memphis’ Mayoral office as well as with the Shelby County Government.
According to the Chamber’s website, he will now oversee the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee and Chairman’s Circle Public Policy Task Force as well as help develop the Chamber’s agenda for the state and local level.
President and CEO of the Chamber, Beverly Robertson said White’s job will be to help bring jobs and investment to Memphis.
"In his new role at the Chamber, Bobby will lead our strategic policy efforts and work closely with legislators to help us bring jobs and investment to the area, ensuring that our public policies are aligned with those goals.” Robertson said.
Members of the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission praised White’s passion and past work in public service.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.