Man accused of stabbing, killing girlfriend appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend made his first court appearance Monday.
Jordan Harp is charged with aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder.
Memphis police say Harp confessed to killing his girlfriend, Alaysha Lockett, late last week.
Officers found her body on the morning of July 12 in a Cordova neighborhood, just down the street from where they found Harp’s abandoned car.
Lockett had a large cut on her neck, according to an affidavit.
Officers located Harp a short time later walking down the road about two miles away. They said he confessed to kidnapping and stabbing Lockett after she tried flagging down a police officer.
Police said Harp’s brother told investigators that Harp also posted on Facebook that he killed someone.
Antonio Hill, Lockett’s godfather, sat in court Monday while her parents planned her funeral.
"Very bright young lady, very bright," said Hill.
Hill said Lockett was close with her father, who Hill said would have never let her date Harp if he suspected something was wrong.
“He was a good kid. That’s why he allowed him to talk to his daughter,” said Hill. “I don’t know what came over him or what got into him to do this.”
The family is now left grieving and searching for answers.
"He really didn't just take her. He took part of her father too, because she was his everything," said Hill.
Harp remains in jail without bond. He’s scheduled to be back in court July 25.
