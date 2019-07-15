Man convicted, sentenced to life in prison for killing pawnshop owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A jury convicted a man Saturday for killing a Memphis pawnshop owner in 2013.
Charles Griffen, 35, was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of 56-year-old Virak Hean.
Hean was working at Lamar Jewelry and Pawn near Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard Dec. 13, 2013 when prosecutors say Griffen walked in with a bag over his shoulder and shot Hean twice in the chest.
Surveillance cameras recorded the shooting and Griffen’s getaway in a waiting Pontaic Grand Am.
Police later arrested 28-year-old Christopher Woodland as the driver of the getaway car. He is awaiting trial for murder and evidence tampering.
Prosecutors say Woodland shared the proceeds from Hean’s murder, burned the getaway car and destroyed other evidence.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.