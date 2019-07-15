Man indicted for murder in connection with girlfriend’s toddler’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing charges for the death of his girlfriend’s young son.
Prosecutors say police responded to a home near Kings Arms Street and Emerald Park Oct. 10, 2018 where paramedics were performing CPR on 2-year-old Dylan Meeks.
According to investigators, 41-year-old Alan Johnson said he was playing with the boy, tossing him into the air and catching him. Johnson said at one point the toddler slipped and he caught the boy by the ankle and swung him to keep him from hitting the ground. But Johnson said the toddler’s head went back and he became unresponsive.
Paramedics took Meeks to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured skull, brain swelling internal injuries and rectal bleeding. He died two days later.
An autopsy showed new and healing rib fractures and lacerations to several organs.
Johnson is now indicted on charges with first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect. He’s being held at the Shelby County Jail without bond.
