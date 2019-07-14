MHP investigating death of two people in separate crashes on MS roadways

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after the death of two people in separate crashes on Sunday.
The first crash happened around 3:25 am on Highway 51 just south of Warldlaw Road in Pike County. A 32-year-old Magnolia man was killed when the gold 2007 Cadillac Escalade he was driving left the roadway and collided with a tree.
There were five other people in the vehicle at the time, three of them were transported Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical center in McComb for moderate to severe injuries.
The deceased man has been identified as 32-year-old Gary Cotton, Jr.
In Walthall County, just before 6:00 am another crash claimed the life of a young woman.
This one happened on Highway 27 just south of Evergreen Road. A 23-year-old Monticello woman was traveling north on Highway 27 when the grey 2015 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left the roadway. The jeep overturned several times and the woman was ejected.
The driver in this crash has been identified as 23-year-old Julie Williams. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Both of these crashes are currently under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.