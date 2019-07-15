More waves of rain/storms on the way

The remnants of Barry continue to move north through Arkansas. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire Mid-South through Tuesday morning. An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible in spots through Wednesday. Highs today will only hit the upper 70s to around 80 at best thanks to the cloud cover and periods of rain. It will be windy at times, especially in some of the bands of rain. There is a low-end threat of a brief, spin-up tornado in any of the heavier bands of rain. This is a very small threat, but we will keep an eye on the radar and let you know if something pops up.