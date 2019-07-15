More waves of rain/storms on the way

The remnants of Barry continue to move north through Arkansas. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire Mid-South through Tuesday morning. An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible in spots through Wednesday. Highs today will only hit the upper 70s to around 80 at best thanks to the cloud cover and periods of rain. It will be windy at times, especially in some of the bands of rain. There is a low-end threat of a brief, spin-up tornado in any of the heavier bands of rain. This is a very small threat, but we will keep an eye on the radar and let you know if something pops up.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90% of rain. Winds: SE 15-20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. High: 80.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 90% of rain and storms. Winds: S 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Low: 73.
TUESDAY: We will have a rainy day tomorrow with widespread rain or storms for most of the day. We will likely see another 1-2 inches of rain on Tuesday. A few storms with gusty winds will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
WEDNESDAY: A stray shower or storm will still be possible Wednesday morning, but not everyone will get rain. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We will get more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s to end the week. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
WEEKEND: More hot and humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible by Sunday but most areas will stay dry. The heat index will be around 105.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.