Mosquito traps in 4 zip codes test positive for West Nile Virus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says mosquito traps in four zip codes tested positive for West Nile Virus last week.
The zip codes are 38118, 38115, 38104 and 38133.
Since February, the health department’s Mosquito Control Program has treated areas of standing water in an effort to decrease the adult mosquito population.
As an additional precaution, the health department is conducting mosquito control activities, including truck-mounted spraying of EPA-approved insecticides, weather permitting, in specific zip codes where the virus has been detected and in adjoining zip codes.
Spraying will take place during the following schedule:
Tuesday, July 16 8 to 11 p.m. -- zip codes 38104, 38107, 38108, 38111, 38112, 38114, 38122
Wednesday, July 17 8 to 11 p.m. -- zip codes 38016, 38018, 38133, 38134, 38135
Thursday, July 18 8 to 11 p.m. -- zip codes 38016, 38111, 38117, 38122, 38133, 38152
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.