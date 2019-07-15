Rain likely over next few days

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have a rainy day tomorrow with widespread rain for most of the day. We will likely see another 1-2 inches of rain on Tuesday. A few storms with gusty winds will be possible in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s tomorrow. Scattered storms will still be possible Wednesday morning and afternoon, but not everyone will get rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We will get more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s to end the week.