Rain likely over next few days

As the remnants of Barry continue to move north, we will have on and off rain through Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely today, especially this morning and early afternoon. Rain will become more scattered after 1 pm, but you will still have a high chance for a passing downpour tonight. Flash flooding will be the primary concern, but gusty winds up to 30 mph will also be possible. High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees and lows tonight will drop to the lower 70s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. Winds: SE 15-20 mph. High: 80.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 90%. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low: 73.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have a rainy day tomorrow with widespread rain for most of the day. We will likely see another 1-2 inches of rain on Tuesday. A few storms with gusty winds will be possible in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s tomorrow. Scattered storms will still be possible Wednesday morning and afternoon, but not everyone will get rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We will get more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s to end the week.
WEEKEND: The weekend will include pop-up afternoon storms, but most of the area will stay dry. It will also be hot this weekend with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index over 100.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB