Southaven police say teen was involved in home invasion before being shot and killed by homeowner
Christopher Cooper (Source: Family)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 15, 2019 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 3:09 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police say a homeowner shot and killed a 14-year-old suspect last week during a home invasion.

Police responded to the intersection of Tuscany Way and Surrey Lane before 6 a.m. July 10 where Christopher Cooper was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Within a few days, police announced the arrests of 25-year-old Joshua Fletcher, 30-year-old Justin Williams and 19-year-old Ashley Lutts. Relatives say Fletcher and Cooper were brothers.

On Monday, police said investigators determined Cooper and the other three committed a home invasion not far from where Cooper’s body was found and that the homeowner shot the teen suspect.

Fletcher and Williams are both charged with burglary-home invasion and capital murder. Lutts is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

