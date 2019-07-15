Whitehaven man indicted for shooting friend while showing off gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven man is facing charges for reckless homicide after the death of a friend last year.
Prestige Brown, 20, is indicted on charges of reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.
Prosecutors say Brown and two women were smoking marijuana at Peppertree Apartments Dec. 20, 2018 when he showed them a handgun he bought. Brown was taking the gun apart when he applied pressure to the trigger, shooting Denisha Jones in the chest.
According to investigators, Brown threw the gun over a fence that borders the apartments. He later admitted to shooting Jones.
