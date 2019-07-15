‘Y on the Fly’ collecting school supplies for backpack drive July 15 through 31

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 has partnered with the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South to make the back-to-school shopping season a little easier for some Mid-South families.
The “Y on the Fly” backpack drive is July 15 through 31. We’re collecting backpacks, school supplies and monetary donations for young Mid-South students.
Drop off donations at any YMCA location across the Mid-South. You can also skip the store and donate straight to the YMCA or shop their wish list on Amazon.
WISH LIST
- New backpacks
- Crayola crayons
- 24-pack of pencils
- Packs of large erasers
- Small glue sticks
- Small supply boxes
- Fiskar scissors
- Reams of copy paper
- Boxes of tissue
- Containers of baby wipes
- Bottles of hand sanitizer (not personal size)
- Containers of Clorox wipes
- Plastic folders with prongs and pockets (red, blue, orange, green)
- Gallon-sized Ziplock bags
- Quart-sized Ziplock bags
- Mead primary journals (no composition books)
- Steno pads
At the end of the drive, “Y on the Fly” will deliver the donations to schools across the Mid-South.
