‘Y on the Fly’ collecting school supplies for backpack drive July 15 through 31
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 15, 2019 at 4:17 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 6:08 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 has partnered with the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South to make the back-to-school shopping season a little easier for some Mid-South families.

The “Y on the Fly” backpack drive is July 15 through 31. We’re collecting backpacks, school supplies and monetary donations for young Mid-South students.

Drop off donations at any YMCA location across the Mid-South. You can also skip the store and donate straight to the YMCA or shop their wish list on Amazon.

WISH LIST

  • New backpacks
  • Crayola crayons
  • 24-pack of pencils
  • Packs of large erasers
  • Small glue sticks
  • Small supply boxes
  • Fiskar scissors
  • Reams of copy paper
  • Boxes of tissue
  • Containers of baby wipes
  • Bottles of hand sanitizer (not personal size)
  • Containers of Clorox wipes
  • Plastic folders with prongs and pockets (red, blue, orange, green)
  • Gallon-sized Ziplock bags
  • Quart-sized Ziplock bags
  • Mead primary journals (no composition books)
  • Steno pads

At the end of the drive, “Y on the Fly” will deliver the donations to schools across the Mid-South.

