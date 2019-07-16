AMBER ALERT: Four-month-old abducted by mother in Bladen County, N.C.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from Little Hands Daycare near Bladenboro at around 5 p.m. by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville. Juanita Askew, the child’s mother, is described in the news release as a non-custodial parent who went to the daycare, grabbed the child and fled.