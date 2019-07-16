AMBER ALERT: Four-month-old abducted by mother in Bladen County, N.C.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old girl who was abducted from a daycare facility in Bladen County on Monday.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from Little Hands Daycare near Bladenboro at around 5 p.m. by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville. Juanita Askew, the child’s mother, is described in the news release as a non-custodial parent who went to the daycare, grabbed the child and fled.
Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs.
The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.
Lonnisha, who was born with her intestines outside her body, has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care.
Juanita Askew is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings, according to the release. Warrants are on file for her arrest on child abduction charges.
The mother was last seen in a dark green, dark gray or black two-door sedan with 30-day tags. Her direction of travel is unknown.
According to the sheriff’s office, Juanita Askew was allowed one supervised visit per month, which usually took place at the daycare or at the Columbus County Department of Social Services.
Askew allegedly called the Little Hands Daycare on Monday and said she was scheduled for a visit. She then reportedly ran off with the child when she arrived.
Due to a delay in paperwork, an Amber Alert wasn’t officially issued until Tuesday morning.
Juanita Askew is the sister of Chauncey Askew, who was charged in the shooting death of State Trooper Kevin Conner in 2018.
According to the N.C. Division of Child Development and the Early Education, the daycare has been flagged for multiple violations over the last three years.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the closest law enforcement agency or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
