‘Bluff City Law’ looking for extras for new NBC TV show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A casting company is looking for extras to work during production of “Bluff City Law” in Memphis.
According to the post from the Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission, On Location Casting is seeking “fresh new faces” for the show.
Extras will earn $75 for an eight-hour shift, plus overtime. Food will also be provided if working a full day.
Applicants must be at least 18 and have valid identification.
People interested in being an extra should complete a talent application at onlocationcast.us.
The company says the application is free and does not require paying for the “active upgrade” feature.
A full “casting notice” for “Bluff City Law” has not yet been posted to the On Location website, so it’s not clear if actors must be a certain age or play a specific “type” of character.
The show will air Monday nights at 9 after “The Voice."
