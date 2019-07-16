‘Bluff City Law’ looking for extras for new NBC TV show

Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee star in Bluff City Law (Source: NBC)
By Ned Dannenberg | July 16, 2019 at 5:35 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 5:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A casting company is looking for extras to work during production of “Bluff City Law” in Memphis.

According to the post from the Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission, On Location Casting is seeking “fresh new faces” for the show.

Extras will earn $75 for an eight-hour shift, plus overtime. Food will also be provided if working a full day.

Applicants must be at least 18 and have valid identification.

People interested in being an extra should complete a talent application at onlocationcast.us.

The company says the application is free and does not require paying for the “active upgrade” feature.

A full “casting notice” for “Bluff City Law” has not yet been posted to the On Location website, so it’s not clear if actors must be a certain age or play a specific “type” of character.

The show will air Monday nights at 9 after “The Voice."

