Man cited for animal cruelty after pics of dog pulling bricks on chain go viral

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Scottie Lee Lewis, 28, a man with an extensive criminal record, has now been cited for animal cruelty after pictures posted to social media showed him walking a dog that appeared to be pulling a brick.
Rockwell Police issued a state citation for animal cruelty on Monday night. Lewis has other, unrelated charges pending.
The pictures that were posted to social media show the man police identified as Lewis walking a puppy through the parking lot of a convenience store in Rockwell last week. The puppy appears to be pulling a brick that is dragging on the ground.
The images were shared thousands of times. Police, along with Rowan Animal Services, began an investigation.
When he was cited, investigators said, Lewis claimed the dog was stolen from him. Officials say it isn’t clear who now has the dog.
According to prison records, Lewis has a past record that includes assault inflicting serious bodily injury, breaking and entering, common law robbery, speeding to elude arrest, possession of stolen goods, and numerous vehicle break-ins.
