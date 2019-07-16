Memphis woman says she was duped by a fake customer service number for Cash App

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is warning users of the popular mobile payment service Cash App about crooks looking to prey on those who need help with their accounts.
She said one mistake cost her family hundreds of dollars and a big headache.
“I feel like I’ve been robbed,” said Rose Maxwell.
This Memphian said handling a simple transaction for her daughter in June turned into a catastrophe when she sought assistance from what she thought was a Cash App staffer.
“Alarm bells weren’t really going off,” she said “I was focused on trying to take care of this.”
Maxwell tells WMC Action News 5 that her daughter in Florida sent her $910 through the application to pay a bill. Both women had Cash App connected to their bank accounts. When Maxwell went to the ATM to withdraw the money, she said she had trouble and looked online for a number to call.
“The logo and info on the website looked legit,” she said.
Problem is, Cash App doesn’t offer live customer support, and it says so right here on their website.
Maxwell said she unknowingly ended up on the line with a scammer, handing over all her personal information, including her Cash App pin number.
After roughly 20 minutes, she said the man on the other end hung up with a haul of $910 from the Cash App transaction and another hit to her daughter’s bank account.
“The alarm bell went off when my daughter screamed and said, mom he just got $750 from my checking account,” said Maxwell.
Maxwell’s not alone. Earlier this year, a Georgia woman tried to send money to her son in the Navy and encountered difficulty. She too called what she believed was customer support and told our sister station crooks drained her account.
“The entire time they had me on hold they wiped my account. $4,668 in 22 minutes,” said Mildrea Shorter.
Nancy Crawford with the BBB of the Mid-South said it’s the consumer’s responsibility to make sure you know how to get in touch with mobile pay services if you have issues. And if you’re uncertain, Crawford said you can call the BBB and they will assist.
“They all have terms and conditions. They all have frequently asked questions. They all say here’s what to do if you have a problem,” she said.
As for the scammers, Crawford said they’re looking to keep you panicked, so unaware victims will trust them when they shouldn’t.
“They’re in an emotional state, and the crooks know that. They know best how to tap into your emotional side of your brain and keep you in the emotional state,” she said.
Maxwell told WMC Action News 5 that she is upset she got duped, but that’s why she is spreading the word, so other families don’t get conned in a moment of need.
“We had to change everything,” she said. “It’s just wrong, and it’s a crime... I hope that it never happens to anyone.”
Maxwell has filed a police report, but she said investigators told her it’s unlikely they can track down the scammers.
A spokesperson for Cash App also issued a statement.
“We are always working to protect our customers, which includes educating them about phishing scams. We remind customers that currently (1) the Cash App team generally communicates via email; (2) the email will come from a cash.app, square.com, or squareup.com address; and (3) the Cash App team will never solicit a customer’s PIN or sign in code outside of the app. For more information, we encourage customers to visit https://cash.app/help/us/en-us/6482-recognize-scams.”
